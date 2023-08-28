The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Ronan Farrow on the “Shadow Rule” of Elon Musk

Episode Summary

How the tech billionaire built a one-man monopoly over American infrastructure and became too powerful for the U.S. government to rein in.

Episode Notes

One of the most read New Yorker stories of 2023 was Ronan Farrow’s investigation into Elon Musk—how the U.S. government came to rely on him, and why it’s now struggling to rein him in. With Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter (now known as X), Musk is deciding the future of the auto industry, the space race, and free speech. The reason for this, Farrow explains, is not Musk’s outrageous personality; it’s the structures of neoliberal capitalism that allowed a person like Musk to ascend. Read more by Ronan Farrow on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, Britney Spears’s conservatorship, and the Israeli surveillance agency Black Cube.

This episode was originally published in August, 2023.