The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Tim Scott, and the Republican Party’s Vexed Relationship with Race

Episode Summary

Robert Samuels discusses his recent reporting on the South Carolina senator and Presidential candidate.

Episode Notes

The South Carolina senator Tim Scott likes to point to himself as an example of racial progress in America. But in a recent story for The New Yorker, Robert Samuels looked into Scott’s personal story—in many ways a messier tale than the one he tells—and into the ways that the “​​concave mirror shaped by his own experience” distorts Scott’s view of politics. Samuels joins Tyler Foggatt to discuss Scott’s Presidential run, and what he reveals about the Republican Party’s relationship to race and racism.