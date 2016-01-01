The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Why You Keep Seeing Biden Falling on Instagram

Episode Summary

Supporters of the Trump and Biden campaigns are trying to engineer viral moments to win the election through memes and social media.

Episode Notes

If your Instagram Reels and TikToks are inundated with videos of President Joe Biden tripping or stumbling over his words, you’re not alone. Americans are increasingly tuning out the news and turning to social media for their political fix, and the online world is delivering an abundance of right-wing memes and misinformation. The New Yorker staff writer Clare Malone joins Tyler Foggatt to discuss our shifting media habits, why the 2016 election is surfacing in new contexts online, and how both campaigns are relying on algorithms to gain momentum ahead of November.